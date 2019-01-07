Woman attacked by dog, then bitten by owner

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. – Police in Northern California are looking for a woman they say bit a jogger after the victim pepper-sprayed the suspect’s dog to fend off an attack at a park in Castro Valley on Thursday, officials said.

The unusual assault took place about 10:30 a.m. at Anthony Chabot Regional Park, the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said in a written statement.

A woman was jogging through the park when she was attacked by a dog, police said. The jogger used pepper spray to defend herself against the animal.

The owner of the dog approached the jogger a short time later.

“The assailant tackled and punched the victim multiple times,” according to a statement obtained by KTLA. “As the victim attempted to push her assailant off of her, she was bitten on her forearm by the female, causing significant wounds.”

Police have released a photo of the suspect, taken from behind, and her dog in hopes of generating leads.

She was described as a mixed race white and Asian woman between 18 and 25 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, of thin build, with blonde or auburn-colored hair.

The suspect had two dogs with her. One appeared to be a Rottweiler mix, while the other was a medium to large yellow or tan-colored dog.

Anyone with information can reach the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department at 510-881-1833.