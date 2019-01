Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Patricia Arquette won a Golden Globe for best actress in a miniseries Sunday night, but that's not what had her making headlines. Arquette was bleeped by censors during the ceremony when she accidentally dropped an f-bomb on stage.

Arquette apologized for the mistake, but she's not the only person to drop profanity like this. Remember recently, Beto O'Rouke thanking his supporters, said a cursed word.

Is our attitude toward profanity changing?