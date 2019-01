[oyala player_id=”f2605fb46a6e47afab7be3fd7032bb72″ auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ pcode=”A3YjUyOqJwP3bbvAQ_DZkpSoSWfy” code=”ppOGwwaDE6g_6mIAyR4iMg4cvMoINlgG”]

For years, Houston has held dueling parades to mark the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr— the Original MLK Jr. Day Parade, which is organized by the Black Heritage Society, and the MLK Grand Parade. But Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday that the city will now partner with the Black Heritage Society on a single parade.