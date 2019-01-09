Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Bananas with mayo? Morning Dose explores unusual food pairings some people enjoy (…emphasis on some)

Posted 12:02 PM, January 9, 2019, by

Some of us are pickier eaters than others, but some food combinations are truly an acquired taste. Whether it's bananas with mayonnaise or sipping on a jar of pickle juice, what the most unusual food (...or food combination) you enjoy?