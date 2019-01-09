Mom gets up to 10 years in prison for fatally dropping infant out sixth-floor window

NEW YORK – A New York City mother and day care worker has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after she dropped her own baby out of a window, killing the infant.

In October 2015, Tenisha Fearon, now 30, ignored the pleas from horrified witnesses as she screamed about God, Satan and the end of days before dropping her 6-month-old daughter out the window of their sixth-floor Bronx apartment. Officers found the naked baby critically injured and lying unconscious on the sidewalk. She died at a local hospital.

There were three other children, also naked, in the apartment at the time — a 10-year-old boy and two girls, ages eight and three.

Fearon pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. She was “mentally impaired” at the time of the incident, District Attorney Darcel Clark said, adding that “justice was served in this tragic case.”

Fearon was given an indeterminate sentence of 3 1/3 to 10 years in prison by Bronx Supreme Court Justice Denis Boyle.

She’d been a licensed day care operator before the baby’s death.

“Tenisha Fearon was a registered family day care provider from 2013 to 2015 with no complaints or violations,” a spokesperson for the New York State Office of Children and Family Services said at the time. “Her registration expired on April 30 and she did not apply for renewal. Her program is closed.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Air date: October 16, 2015)