Second suspect charged in Jazmine Barnes murder

Posted 7:22 AM, January 9, 2019, by

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has charged a second suspect with capital murder in the Jazmine Barnes case. Larry Woodruffe, 24, is believed to be the one who fired the shots that ended the life of the 7-year-old. CW39's Courtney Carpenter reports.