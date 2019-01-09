Second suspect charged in Jazmine Barnes murder

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has charged a second suspect with capital murder in the Jazmine Barnes case. Larry Woodruffe, 24, is believed to be the one who fired the shots that ended the life of the 7-year-old. CW39's Courtney Carpenter reports.
