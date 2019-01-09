Travis Scott donates $100,000 to support teen artists, performers in Third Ward 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What you may not know about Travis Scott is how generous he is.

The Houston-born rapper recently donated $100,000 Workshop Houston, an after-school program for middle and high school students in the Third Ward.

The program focuses on hands-on creative art— including everything from music, dance, fashion and other forms.

Workshop Houston was one of several non-profit organizations that participated in Scott's Astroworld Festival in November of last year.

Scott learned about the free after-school program through the festival, which resulted in his generous donation.