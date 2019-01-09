Travis Scott donates $100,000 to support teen artists, performers in Third Ward 

What you may not know about Travis Scott is how generous he is.
The Houston-born rapper recently donated $100,000 Workshop Houston, an after-school program for middle and high school students in the Third Ward.
The program focuses on hands-on creative art— including everything from music, dance, fashion and other forms.
Workshop Houston was one of several non-profit organizations that participated in Scott's Astroworld Festival in November of last year.
Scott learned about the free after-school program through the festival, which resulted in his generous donation.