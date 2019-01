Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Art Acevedo recently addressed comments regarding gang violence in Houston following the murder of Jazmine Barnes.

The second suspect charged in the child's death is expected to go before a Harris County judge Thursday. Larry Woodruffe, 24, is believed to be the one who fired the shots that ended the life of the 7-year-old.

CW39's Courtney Carpenter reports.