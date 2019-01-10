Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Where’s Maggie? Meeting the amazing kids and critters of Hartsfield Elementary in Conroe ISD

Posted 10:34 AM, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:38AM, January 10, 2019

Maggie pays a visit to Hartsfield Elementary, a unique Houston ISD school that focuses on science, technology, engineering and technology. She meets some wonderful students as well as some adorable critters.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline