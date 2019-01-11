Bezos’ $137 billion divorce: We asked a local lawyer about this potentially record-breaking breakup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie announced Wednesday they are getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage. Bezos is the world's richest person and has an estimated net worth of $136 billion, according to Forbes.

However, the couple reportedly doesn't have a prenuptial agreement. It's going to be tricky plotting out what could be the most expensive divorce ever with a settlement of anywhere between $6.8 billion to $68 billion dollars.

Houston divorce lawyer and property attorney Kate McConnico joins us in studio.