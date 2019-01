Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Gospel Recording Artist Kathy Taylor and Founder of "Hope Over Hurt" Wendi. J. Turner share how their event "Moment in Testimony" will allow attendees to share their testimonies of overcoming illnesses, trials, homelessness and more.

The event will help raise funds for radio personality, Nzinga Rideaux who is battling stage 3 cancer.

"Moment of Testimony" will be held on Friday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at The Power Center. It is free to the public.