Manager, Traffic

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Traffic Manager to work in our Houston location.
The Traffic Manager plays an integral role in the success of the Sales Department. By ensuring that logs are done correctly, all copy is input, and correct and future inventory is maximized, this position allows the station to maximize advertising revenue. This position also works closely with Master Control to make sure logs are finalized by the daily deadline.
Responsibilities
- Responsible for inventory management on KIAH; ensure that displaced spot amounts remain at minimal levels. This would include ensuring that current week displaced spots are clear.
- Responsible for training Traffic Coordinator and Sales Assistants on copy, log preparation, & Wide Orbit
- Demonstrate flexibility with deadlines to help the station maximize inventory and revenue.
- Act as primary station contact for all Wide Orbit issues, questions, and troubleshooting.
- Help to accurately coordinate all FCC/EAS/EEO needs.
- Work to effectively staff Traffic department during time off needs.
- Coordinate daily log production on KIAH. This includes inventory management, show list verification, coordinating material with coordinators, promotion needs and log printing.
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- 3+ years’ traffic experience in electronic media.
- Bachelor’s degree preferred, relevant experience required.
- Extensive knowledge of Wide Orbit preferred.
- Able to quickly learn new technology and new tasks.
- Strong leadership, analytical, and organizational skills are required.
- Must be able to work under time constraints and manage deadlines.
- Ability to work independently, as well as in a team environment.
- Strong accuracy and attention to detail
- Must be willing to submit to a background check
- Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States
