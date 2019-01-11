Meet the 23rd Annual Foley Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition semifinalists!

Posted 10:16 AM, January 11, 2019, by

Maggie makes her way to Thompson Elementary to meet a group of talented young speakers. Watch as she chats with semifinalists in the 23rd Annual Foley Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition. This year's questions: what would Dr. King say to the children of today's world?