A Conroe ISD school counselor is beaming with joy after being surprised Friday with a celebration hosted by local parents, her fellow faulty members and district officials at Lucille J. Bradley Elementary School.

Ashley Wright has been named Elementary School Counselor of the Year by the Texas School Counselor of Association. She will be formally presented with the Rhosine Fleming Award during the annual TSCA Conference in San Antonio this February.