It's now the 24th day of the government shutdown, which means its also day 24 of working without pay for thousands of federal employees in the Houston area. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter reports.
Terminal B at Bush airport closed due to government shutdown
White House says IRS will pay tax refunds despite government shutdown
He broke his leg at a National Park – and strangers had to carry him to safety because of the government shutdown
Hundreds of TSA screeners call out sick at major airports amid shutdown
No breakthrough to end partial government shutdown
Coast Guard takes down tip sheet suggesting furloughed employees have garage sales, baby-sit
Muslim youth group cleans up national parks while government remains shut down
IRS won’t issue tax refunds during government shutdown
Millions could lose food assistance if shutdown drags on
CBP commissioner wants more help from Congress after 2nd migrant child dies in custody
Dense fog causing multiple accidents across Houston, including at least one fatality
Fact-checking President Trump’s Oval Office address on border security
It’s time to throw away the Thanksgiving leftovers, USDA says
Child bride auctioned on Facebook by family in ‘barbaric use of technology’