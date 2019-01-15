Research suggests most U.S. residents couldn't come up with $1,000 in an emergency— including many families who make more than $100,000 a year! If you lost your job today, how many months could you survive financially?
Are you financially prepared in event of an emergency?
-
Father welcomes baby girl, loses wife on the same day
-
Six years after Superstorm Sandy, nearly 1,200 New Jersey families still can’t go home
-
Siri can now discreetly record if police pull you over
-
Trump buys fast food for Clemson players; White House cites furloughed residence staff
-
‘Mystery illness’ after family cruise leads to permanent blindness for Missouri teen
-
-
Hurricane Michael now ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Category 4 storm hours before landfall
-
15-year-old tells climate negotiators they aren’t mature enough to tell it like it is
-
Post Malone Crocs sold out in minutes, again
-
Days Inn worker saves 22-year-old woman who overdosed in parking lot
-
Michael demolishes houses in Florida’s Panhandle, and more destruction is emerging
-
-
A growing trend? Doctor tells parents their partially paralyzed 7-year-old was ‘faking her symptoms’
-
Caravan presses north as through Mexico as US pressure mounts
-
High school wrestling coaches save life of athlete who collapsed during practice