Local NASA and TSA employees to protest partial government shutdown

Posted 6:05 PM, January 15, 2019, by

The partial government shut down started back on Dec. 22.  Around 800,000 federal employees are being impacted.  Terminal B at Bush Intercontinental Airport remains closed due to staffing issues related to the shutdown and 95% of NASA employees are furloughed. On Tuesday afternoon, local NASA and TSA employees plan to protest the shutdown. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter reports.