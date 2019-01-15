The partial government shut down started back on Dec. 22. Around 800,000 federal employees are being impacted. Terminal B at Bush Intercontinental Airport remains closed due to staffing issues related to the shutdown and 95% of NASA employees are furloughed. On Tuesday afternoon, local NASA and TSA employees plan to protest the shutdown. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter reports.
Local NASA and TSA employees to protest partial government shutdown
