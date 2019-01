Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You've most likely seen video circulating of a man licking the doorbell of a California residence, but what you may have not seen is a system that allows staffers at Ring to have access to your camera.

That's staffers on every level. A report from the intercept highlighted a feature that allows employees into your feed— and all they need is your email!

What do you think of this feature? Are you okay with it? And do you think it highlights just how accepting we are of technology?