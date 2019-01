Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The longtime TV personality's talk show "Megyn Kelly Today" was canceled in October when she defended Halloween costumes incorporating blackface. It was the final straw in a string of missteps at the network.

NBC will reportedly pay out the remainder of Kelly's three-year contract of about $30 million, but given the cause of her firing...should she be getting anything?