It's time to slurp and destroy! Maggie visits Ramen Tatsu-Ya to experience Japanese ramen noodles for the first time ever. Executive Chef Kevin Kobayashi and his team are dedicated to delivering customers their best noddles in town.
Where’s Maggie? She’s slurpin’ it up with Chef Kobayashi at Houston’s Ramen Tatsu-Ya
-
Where’s Maggie? Sugar Land Holiday Lights
-
Time to turnip! Maggie signs up to Veg Out in 30 ways, 30 days veggie eating challenge
-
So many cookies! Maggie gets an inside look at the Girl Scouts Distribution Center in Houston
-
Where’s Maggie? It’s all about the fellas at The Boardroom Salon in Galleria area
-
Where’s Maggie? A little ‘manscaping’ at The Boardroom Salon for Men
-
-
Where’s Maggie? Bringing awareness to men’s health at The Boardroom Salon for Men
-
Where’s Maggie? Most amazing gingerbread houses in town at Houstonian Hotel
-
Where’s Maggie? Hallo-lean workout at Hardcore Bounce
-
Where’s Maggie? National Museum of Funeral History in Houston
-
Where’s Maggie? Dungeon of Doom at Kemah Boardwalk
-
-
Where’s Maggie? Meeting the amazing kids and critters of Hartsfield Elementary in Houston ISD
-
Where’s Maggie? Houston Zoo Lights
-
Where’s Maggie? Spreading holiday cheer at Moody Gardens