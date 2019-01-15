Where’s Maggie? She’s slurpin’ it up with Chef Kobayashi at Houston’s Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Posted 10:29 AM, January 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34AM, January 15, 2019

It's time to slurp and destroy! Maggie visits Ramen Tatsu-Ya to experience Japanese ramen noodles for the first time ever. Executive Chef Kevin Kobayashi and his team are dedicated to delivering customers their best noddles in town.