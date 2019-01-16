The mind behind the popular "Be Like Mike" commercial jingle, music producer Ira Antelis, talks with Morning Dose about his new beverage 120Life. The drink contains six natural ingredients proven to promote healthy blood pressure, according to the company.
‘Be Like Mike’ jingle creator launches new drink to combat high blood pressure
-
Ring in the new year with margaritas and tamales at Alicia’s Mexican Grille
-
Coffee cocktails latest trend picking up hype at Houston bars— but here’s how you can have it at home!
-
Getting into the holiday spirit with cocktails from Switchouse Plates and Pours
-
Houston medium gives Morning Dose a psychic sneak peek into 2019
-
Ozark actor Evan Vourazeris talks life with down syndrome, bringing awareness to bullying
-
-
It’s National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day! Kenny & Ziggy’s Deli shows us how it’s done
-
They’re back: Girl Scout cookie season begins this week
-
Is it official? Has Netflix completely taken over Hollywood
-
Do you feel we’re living in ‘the future?’
-
TUTS ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on stage at Hobby Center— Morning Dose goes behind the scenes of this musical classic!
-
-
Lucille’s bringing in the new year with black-eyed peas and other traditional dishes
-
Yee-haw! Shannon tries mechanical bull riding at the Houston Media Classic
-
Meet Iris: Beautiful mascot for TWRC Wildlife Center Houston— she’s a real ‘hoot!’