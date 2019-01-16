‘Be Like Mike’ jingle creator launches new drink to combat high blood pressure

The mind behind the popular "Be Like Mike" commercial jingle, music producer Ira Antelis, talks with Morning Dose about his new beverage 120Life. The drink contains six natural ingredients  proven to promote healthy blood pressure, according to the company.