Where’s Maggie? Running with purpose alongside Team Living Water ahead of Chevron Houston Marathon

Posted 12:20 PM, January 16, 2019, by

On your mark. Get set. RUN! Maggie runs with army veteran Sean Gray and his wife, Anita, as the couple prepares for the upcoming Chevron Houston Marathon with Team Living Water. Find out why they run! It's a story that's beyond inspirational!