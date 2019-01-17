Former NFL player catches man allegedly peeping into daughter’s bedroom

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A man got more than he bargained for when a former NFL player spotted him peeping on his 15-year-old daughter, WPBF reports.

It was about 6:40 a.m. Monday when Tony Beckham, who once played for the Tennessee Titans, walked out of his home in Wellington, Florida, and heard a sound.

“I waited for a second and I looked again,” Beckham told WPBF. “And I see a white male and he’s standing by my window and he’s trying to get a better position.”

According to Beckham, a man was gazing into the window of his daughter’s bedroom. The man’s pants were partially down and he was masturbating.

The father shouted, prompting the man to make a run for it.

He, however, was little match for the former athlete.

“I caught him at the apartment over there and we just had a good conversation,” Beckham told WPBF.

That “conversation” left suspect Geoffrey Cassidy with a black eye, bruises and multiple broken bones in his face.

The suspect was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim younger than 16 years old.

Cassidy is being held in Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of a $1,500 bond.