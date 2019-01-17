Gillette drops powerful ad that’s dropping jaws— check out what Morning Dose viewers are saying about it!

Posted 8:32 AM, January 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45AM, January 17, 2019

Gillette is getting both praised and bashed for its new ad discouraging “toxic masculinity.” Do you think the company was being insensitive to the #MeToo cause? Or was Gillette stepping up in good support?