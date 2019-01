Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're a fan of the nutcracker market, we've got some good news for you! The Nutcracker Market is debuting a new shopping event at the NRG Center in April, "The Spring Spectacular."

The event, hosted by the Houston Ballet, will feature nearly 150 merchants from across the nation and will run from April 12 - 14.

