HOUSTON — Thousands will be running for various charity causes this weekend in the Chevron Houston Marathon. While participants range from professional athletes and casual runners, some level of preparation or training is an absolute must. Hannah speaks with a dedicated runner about tips for staying in the race.
Ready for the Chevron Houston Marathon? We’ve got training tips from a professional runner
-
Fitness Friday: Tips as marathon training time ticks
-
Where’s Maggie? Running with purpose alongside Team Living Water ahead of Chevron Houston Marathon
-
Dancer who lost leg in Boston Marathon bombing hit by car
-
‘Blade Runner’ predicted what life would be like in 2019. Here’s what the movie got right – and wrong
-
Tis’ the season to bling! Robbins Brothers Houston shares diamond shopping tips
-
-
This woman is a professional cuddler, getting paid for platonic touch
-
Texans Owner Bob McNair passes away at 81
-
‘’It’s a fun song’: Radio station plays controversial ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ for 2 hours straight
-
Fitness Friday: Fit for 60!
-
Coast Guard takes down tip sheet suggesting furloughed employees have garage sales, baby-sit
-
-
Man sings Garth Brooks’ ‘Friends in Low Places’ for 36-hours straight
-
Houston makeup artist stuns the world with chillingly glamorous sugar skull makeovers
-
Triplets attend same medical school parents attended, study with professor who delivered them as preemies