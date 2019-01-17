Nominate a ‘Class Acts’ student!

HOUSTON — It’s that time again – time to honor amazing students around town! The CW39 Houston is looking for some top-notch students to be honored as one of our Class Acts! Is he or she a genius in the classroom, a faithful servant in the community always willing to lend a helping hand, an athlete making all the right moves, a band member making beautiful music around campus or a cheer/ spirit leader keeping everyone’s morale flying high ? Arts, Athletics, Academics –or anything else. You name it – we want to hear about it!

One grand prize of a $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the student who gets the most votes during the week they are featured. CLICK HERE FOR CONTEST RULES. (<– disregard, link was broken)

To be considered to be featured on CW39 Houston as a Class Acts student, nominate someone in the form below. Nominees must be currently enrolled as a Senior at a local public H.S. in the CW39 viewing area. Eligible school districts include Aldine, Alief, Channelview, Clear Creek, Crosby, Cypress-Fairbanks, Deer Park, Fort Bend, Galena Park, Houston, Huffman, Humble, Katy, Klein, New Caney, Pasadena, Sheldon, Spring, Spring Branch and the YES Prep public schools.