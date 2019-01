Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crystal Duffy's life was changed forever when her babies were diagnosed with a life-threatening condition while pregnant.

The experience became the inspiration for the local mother's new book, "Twin to Twin: From High-Risk Pregnancy to Happy Family," and a mission to educate other about twin-to-twin infusion syndrome.

Morning Dose catches up with Duffy ahead of an upcoming book signing Jan. 19 at the Barnes and Nobles in River Oaks from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.