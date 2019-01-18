Meet Janavi Folmsbee: Local artist behind the Chevron Houston Marathon

Maggie gets art lessons from Janavi Folmsbee, the inspirational painter behind the Chevron Houston Marathon logo. The local artist— writer and scuba diver— has been showcased in galleries across the world. Using the ocean as her muse, she  incorporates bold colors to create expressive interpretations of aquatic life.