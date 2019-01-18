Rapper Slim Thug and The BossLife Foundation brings Hollywood to Houston with annual ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Rapper Slim Thug and Cory Crawford shared with morning dose viewers how their annual BossLife Ball supports higher education and the Houston community.

The BossLife Foundation is hosting the 6th annual BossLife Ball at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20 at The Post Oak Hotel.

The BossLife Ball has become one of the most anticipated events of the year. Slim Thug and his BossLife team, Troy Green, and Cory Crawford believe in utilizing their platforms to help the community through education, community outreach, and entertainment. In the summer of 2018, the BossLife team partnered with Ijustgothit.com, and Radio-One Houston to give away a home to a family affected by Hurricane Harvey. In addition to this initiative, the foundation provides support to the youth yearly.