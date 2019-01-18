‘Shutdown Samaritans’: Houston-area businesses helping out furloughed employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Thousands of federal workers are going into weeks of working without getting paid as the shutdown continues. People across the country are helping those employees going through tough times.

We have our share of "Shutdown Samaritans" here in Houston. Many local businesses are offering discounts and free meals and services to make sure the federal workers don't go without.

Fuzzy's Pizza in Katy is offering half off to furloughed employees on any purchase of a medium or large pizza until the shutdown ends.

Killen's BBQ in Pearland is offering a free family pack of brisket, sausage, potato salad and beans for all government employees affected by the shutdown on Fridays starting at 11.

Lasagna House off FM 1960 is offering a free meal on Fridays until the shutdown is over. They are treating furloughed employees to their choice of a pasta bowl or lasagna and a glass of iced tea.

Ouisie's Table in River Oaks is inviting furloughed employees to enjoy a free main course during lunch any day of the week.

Rainbow Lodge is offering smoked duck gumbo from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday - Friday during the shutdown.

D'Amico's Italian Market Cafe is offering free spaghetti and meatballs for lunch and dinner Monday through Thursday until the shutdown ends.

Pipeline Pizza in Pearland is offering free pizza for those affected. That is going on every day of the week.

Axlerad, a beer garden in Midtown, is offering furloughed employees a beer on the house until the shutdown is over.

Bistro Provence in the Energy Corridor is offering free lunch Monday through Friday.

Pets aren't forgotten either! If you are a furloughed employee that's low on pet food or supplies, call Pearland Pets. They are a nonprofit that wants to make sure all of the employees' pets stay healthy and fed.

The Houston Food Bank is also offering assistance. They have a new smart phone app that tells you where the closest pantries are. Federal employees can get a box of food that will save them about $20.