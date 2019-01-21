5th grader wins 23rd Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition

Nyla Johnson has been named winner of the 23rd Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition. The local fifth grader was one of about 300 students to compete in the competition. Johnson joins Morning Dose as she talks about her exciting win and the inspiration behind her moving speech.