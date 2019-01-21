Marie Kondo is taking the nation by storm with her heartfelt approach to de-cluttering your home! So...is there anything in your life that doesn't 'spark joy'?
Does it ‘spark joy’ in your life? Yes, Marie Kondo-ing is a thing!
-
When should you take down your Christmas tree?
-
Is it OK to eat food in the grocery store before buying it?
-
Are you financially prepared in event of an emergency?
-
Where’s Maggie? Running with purpose alongside Team Living Water ahead of Chevron Houston Marathon
-
Food Truck Friday: The DoughCone
-
-
How do you manage holiday stress?
-
WATCH: George H.W. Bush funeral at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston
-
Where’s Maggie? She’s slurpin’ it up with Chef Kobayashi at Houston’s Ramen Tatsu-Ya
-
‘When Worlds Collide: The Master Piece Fashion Show’ brings daring fashion to Houston
-
Which iconic spots do you wish would come back to Houston?
-
-
How much should public school teachers get paid?
-
Is R.Kelly being tried again in the court of public opinion after documentary release?
-
Bananas with mayo? Morning Dose explores unusual food pairings some people enjoy (…emphasis on some)