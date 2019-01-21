Houston’s finest show up, show out at 6th Annual BossLife Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the city's most anticipated annual galas returned to Houston over the weekend.

Some of Houston's most influential business people, musicians and community leaders gathered for the 6th Annual BossLife Ball Sunday night at the Post Oak Hotel.

The BossLife Ball has become one of the most anticipated events of the year. Slim Thug and the BossLife Ball organizers, Troy Green and Crawford, believe in utilizing their platforms to help the community through education, community outreach and entertainment.

In the summer of 2018, the BossLife team partnered with Ijustgothit.com and Radio One Houston to give away a home to a family affected by Hurricane Harvey.

In addition to this initiative, the foundation provides yearly support to Houston youth.