Insider Look: 41st Annual Grande MLK Day Parade

Posted 6:56 AM, January 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:00AM, January 21, 2019

Thousands of Houstonians are gathering Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 41st Annual Grande MLK Day Parade. Morning Dose is joined in studio by Parade Production Coordinator Ivy Okoro ahead of the historic event, which is the first parade ever established in honor of the late civil rights activist.