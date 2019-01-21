Thousands of Houstonians are gathering Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 41st Annual Grande MLK Day Parade. Morning Dose is joined in studio by Parade Production Coordinator Ivy Okoro ahead of the historic event, which is the first parade ever established in honor of the late civil rights activist.
Insider Look: 41st Annual Grande MLK Day Parade
-
Mayor Turner announces ‘united’ MLK Parade in Houston
-
5th grader wins 23rd Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition
-
‘Let’s march as one city’: MLK parade rivalry persists despite mayor Turner’s plea for unity
-
Where’s Maggie? Learning some new moves from dancers in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
-
MLK National Park reopens in Atlanta despite government shutdown
-
-
Thousands flock to GRB for annual holiday hope, free meals during Super Feast
-
Meet the 23rd Annual Foley Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition semifinalists!
-
Rapper Slim Thug and BossLife Foundation bring Hollywood to Houston with annual ball
-
Mother, fiancee and son of organ donor meet man whose life was saved by his heart
-
8th Annual Human Rights Walk and Festival
-
-
Busting a move with Inertia Dance Group ahead of 15th annual Celebration of Dance this weekend
-
It’s National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day! Kenny & Ziggy’s Deli shows us how it’s done
-
Food Truck Friday: Morning Dose gets a taste of local favorite Tacos Olé