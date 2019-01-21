Texas officials have filed legislation that would put an end to the STAAR test. Some argue standardized test are unfair...while others believe these exams just need a bit of tweaking. What do you think? Should Texas get rid of the STAAR test?
Legislation filed to repeal STAAR test, but is that the best decision for students?
-
Man turns himself in after 3 small children found dead at Texas City apartment, police say
-
Judge denies request to extend order to keep 9-year-old Texas girl on life support
-
3 Sonic Drive-In employees arrested after Texas family finds ecstasy in 4-year-old’s meal
-
Former HCSO deputy fatally shot by son during domestic disturbance in Spring, officers say
-
AeroMexico offers discounts to Americans who have Mexican DNA
-
-
Australian researchers develop 10-minute cancer test
-
Louisiana police department offers to test residents’ meth for the Zika virus
-
WATCH: State funeral of President George H.W. Bush in Washington D.C.
-
How much should public school teachers get paid?
-
A Florida girl had her SAT result flagged. She says she didn’t cheat and hires famous lawyer.
-
-
Doctors question medical care given to migrant boy who died Christmas Eve
-
The massive floating device created to clean up plastic in the ocean has broken
-
Getting into the holiday spirit with cocktails from Switchouse Plates and Pours