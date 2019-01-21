‘Let’s march as one city’: MLK parade rivalry persists despite mayor Turner’s plea for unity

Houston, will we ever have parade peace? Despite a sincere request from Mayor Sylvester Turner to combine the city's famous but competing parades celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the decades-long rivalry continued Monday as both processions marched the streets. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter reports.