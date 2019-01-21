The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Park in Atlanta recently reopened thanks to a generous donation from Delta Airlines. The historic landmark, which features the late civil activist's child home, family church and a museum is expect to remain open for the next 16 days. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter reports.
MLK National Park reopens in Atlanta despite government shutdown
