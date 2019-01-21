Where’s Maggie? Celebrating 17th anniversary of Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston Tour

Maggie joins the man who knows all there is to know about Houston's past, Mister McKinney! The Historic Houston Tour will be celebrating its 17th anniversary with a celebration at Le Meridien Houston Downtown Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. This free event is, of course, open to the public.

 

 