Where’s Maggie? Celebrating 17th anniversary of Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston Tour

View this post on Instagram

🔎Where’s Maggie? We took @cw39houston on the road... literally! 🚍 Spent morning celebrating @mistermckinney! Join him on Tuesday for his 17th anniversary of @mistermckinneyshistorichouston and the @houstonhistorybus! There’s a FREE party at @lemeridienhouston from 6:30pm. - 9.30 pm. Just RSVP at www.mistermckinney.com! 🕺🏻 ✨✨ ✨✨ #maggieinthemornings #wheresmaggie #cw39 #amnewser #houstonhistorybus #houstonhistory #mistermckinneyshistorichouston #schoolbus #mobileclassroom #lemeridien #downtownhouston #visithouston