You can't put a price on parenthood, but if you could, how much should stay-at-home moms be paid? Salary.com claims stay-at-home moms work an average of 90 hours a week, and based on survey results, calculates a yearly salary of about 162,581 for this "job position." Do you think this salary is fair? What about pay for stay-at-home dads?
Do you think $162,500 is fair pay for stay-at-home moms?
