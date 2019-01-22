Financial tips, resources for federal workers facing record-breaking government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history has stretched into its fifth week, meaning roughly 800,000 federal employees have been working for more than a month without pay! The second-longest government shutdown was in 1995 and went for 21 days.

The lost of government services is impacting millions of Americans, but most gravely the civil servants who rely on those paychecks to survive. Across the country, business owners are stepping up to help those in federal employees need.

Wealth Education Academy Founder Ezra joins us on Morning Dose with helpful advice and resources for those furloughed workers needing to stretch every dime in order to take care of themselves and their families.