Fort Bend ISD scraps rezoning proposal, shifts focus to building new high school

Posted 5:40 AM, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:41AM, January 23, 2019

Rezoning has been a contentious topic for months across Fort Bend ISD, but concerned parents will have to wait as the School Board has decided to scrap the most recent proposal all together and focus on the building of a new high school. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter reports.