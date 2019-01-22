Rezoning has been a contentious topic for months across Fort Bend ISD, but concerned parents will have to wait as the School Board has decided to scrap the most recent proposal all together and focus on the building of a new high school. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter reports.
Fort Bend ISD scraps rezoning proposal, shifts focus to building new high school
