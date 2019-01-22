Fun is in the air! Neverland Balloons owner, ‘Balloon Josh,’ amazes with creative balloon designs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fun is in the air— as well as the Morning Dose studio! The crew welcomes a professional balloon artist and the owner of Neverland Balloons and Face Painting, Joshua Clark.

The artist has amazed adult and child party guests and others with his elaborate designs, including catching the attention of actor Robert Downey Jr. with a wearable balloon Ironman suit.

Clark has been in the business since he was 9 years old. In studio, he talks about his experience in the industry, his goal to create something new each day and his most recent projects.

Plus, a special surprise for our hosts!