Fresh from the oven and absolutely delicious— breakfast is served! Maggie aprons up and helps out her friends at the new Kolache Shoppe in the Heights.
Where’s Maggie? Kolache Shoppe opens new location in the Heights
Where’s Maggie? Houston Zoo Lights
Where’s Maggie? Sugar Land Holiday Lights
Where’s Maggie? Learning some new moves from dancers in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
Where’s Maggie? Getting ‘haute’ for the holidays at Q the Salon in Montrose
Houston’s Nutcracker Market to debut ‘Spring Spectacular’ shopping event in April
Maggie reaches new heights with fun workout at Momentum Climbing
So many cookies! Maggie gets an inside look at the Girl Scouts Distribution Center in Houston
Where’s Maggie? Meeting the amazing kids and critters of Hartsfield Elementary in Houston ISD
Where’s Maggie? It’s all about the fellas at The Boardroom Salon in Galleria area
Adopt don’t shop! Maggie makes ‘pawsome’ new friends at Friends 4 Life animal shelter
Where’s Maggie? Running with purpose alongside Team Living Water ahead of Chevron Houston Marathon
Where’s Maggie? She’s slurpin’ it up with Chef Kobayashi at Houston’s Ramen Tatsu-Ya
Where’s Maggie? Giving back in honor of MLK at Hope Farms in Sunnyside