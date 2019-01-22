Woman outsmarts alleged kidnapper, drives him to Indiana police station

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – An Indiana woman outsmarted her captor by driving him to the police station, officials say.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, a 36-year-old Mississippi man abducted the 25-year-old victim at gunpoint and told her to drive to an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

However, since the man was unfamiliar with the Bloomington area, she instead drove him to the police station. He didn’t realize the ruse until it was too late.

The woman stopped the car and ran inside for help.

Police said the alleged kidnapper, Travis Moore, knew the woman from childhood and recently reconnected with her on Facebook. She picked him up in Mississippi and the two stayed at a hotel together, police said.

However, the two had a falling out on Saturday night, according to WXIN. Moore followed the woman, pulled a gun and ordered her friend to get out of her vehicle. The woman then drove to the police station, investigators said.

When the woman ran toward the station, Moore took off in her car but officers pulled him over and arrested him around 1:50 a.m., police said.

Preliminary charges against him include kidnapping, intimidation, auto theft and having a handgun without a license.