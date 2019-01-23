Engines ready? Maggie pulls up to 36th Annual Houston Auto Show for sneak peek!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Houston Auto Show rolled into town Wednesday bringing the best and latest in automobiles from economic hatchback sedans, powerful trucks, classic rides and sleek sports cars. Maggie brings you a sneak peek of the show before doors officially open to the public!

The showroom, which features more than 800 vehicles and 40 manufacturers, will be at the NRG Center everyday until Sunday.

Adult tickets are $12 and $5 for children six to 12 years old when accompanied by an adult, kids under six are free. For more information, visit www.HoustonAutoShow.com.

Organizers kicked off the 2019 expo with the Houston Auto Show: Havana Nights charity gala. The event attracted nearly 1,000 attendees and resulted in an estimated $100,000 donation to Texas Children's Hospital.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

During the night, Houston Auto Show also revealed Ram's Heavy Duty Longhorn Edition pick-up truck and Aston Martin's Superleggera Tag Heur edition— the manufacturer have produced only 50 of this highly coveted vehicle!