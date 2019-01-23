Fans outraged after ‘bad call’ costs Saints NFC championship win: Will you be boycotting the Super Bowl?

Many football fans are outraged over calls made during the Saints vs. Rams game-- some have even started a petition demanding a rematch and others are boycotting the Super Bowl all together. What do you think? Are these fans overreacting? Or is it just a game?