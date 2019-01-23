Many football fans are outraged over calls made during the Saints vs. Rams game-- some have even started a petition demanding a rematch and others are boycotting the Super Bowl all together. What do you think? Are these fans overreacting? Or is it just a game?
Fans outraged after ‘bad call’ costs Saints NFC championship win: Will you be boycotting the Super Bowl?
-
Are you boycotting the Super Bowl?
-
Eye doctors offering free eye exams for NFL referees after New Orleans Saints loss
-
Severe weather causes two injuries from flight turbulence
-
Homeless man gets AFC Championship tickets after helping Chiefs player who got stuck in snow driving to playoff game
-
Homeless man gets AFC Championship tickets after helping Chiefs player who got stuck in snow driving to playoff game
-
-
Fans back idea of points deductions to curb racism in football
-
Cardi B turns down Super Bowl Halftime show performance…but for cash or Kaepernick?
-
Fans save referee suffering from cardiac arrest during basketball game
-
Pizza Hut expands beer delivery service
-
Teen pulls more than 50,000 golf balls from ocean near golf courses
-
-
A deputy mayor trashed a homeless man’s blankets, and citizens are outraged
-
NC soccer players claim other team’s fans taunted them about dead parents
-
Bruno Mars gets Ed Sheeran to be his birthday singer