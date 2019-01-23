Houston's latest restaurant craze is a come-as-you-are beer garden in East Downtown. The Truck Yard makes a pit stop in the Morning Dose studio— bringing its most popular cocktails, staple cheese steak sandwich and hometown attitude. Watch the above video to learn all about this new eatery.
Pull up, throw down! Enjoy food trucks, Ferris wheel and chill vibes at Houston’s newest beer garden
-
Food Truck Friday: It’s burgers, truffles and Offbeat Eatz!
-
‘Kurb your food enthusiasm’ with Kurbside Eatz Food Truck
-
Food Truck Friday: Morning Dose gets a taste of local favorite Tacos Olé
-
TUTS ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on stage at Hobby Center— Morning Dose goes behind the scenes of this musical classic!
-
Getting into the holiday spirit with cocktails from Switchouse Plates and Pours
-
-
Local artist commissions tribute to Houston greats
-
Food Truck Friday: The DoughCone
-
Eat, drink and chill at Houston’s newest hot spot Brass Tap in Midtown
-
Exclusive: LD Dance Company performs on Morning Dose ahead of ‘Night in Brazil’ show
-
Houston medium gives Morning Dose a psychic sneak peek into 2019
-
-
Where’s Maggie? Halloween Monster Mayhem at Houston’s Children Museum
-
The Turkey Leg Hut comes to Morning Dose
-
Lashes that slay! Eyelashes by Dina joins Morning Dose with tips, advice for eyelash extensions