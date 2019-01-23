Pull up, throw down! Enjoy food trucks, Ferris wheel and chill vibes at Houston’s newest beer garden

Houston's latest restaurant craze is a come-as-you-are beer garden in East Downtown. The Truck Yard makes a pit stop in the Morning Dose studio— bringing its most popular cocktails, staple cheese steak sandwich and hometown attitude. Watch the above video to learn all about this new eatery.