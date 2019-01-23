🚗 The average commuter reportedly loses 42 hours a year driving to and from work! Is your drive a peaceful one...or is it stressful? And why?
Study suggests traffic is bad for your health! Is your commute calming…or is it killing you?
-
Fitness Friday: Gettin’ fine and fit in 2019
-
Style up your fur-baby on National Dress Up Your Pet Day
-
Your Santa Claus photos…gone wrong!
-
Fitness Friday: Fit for 60!
-
Does it ‘spark joy’ in your life? Yes, Marie Kondo-ing is a thing!
-
-
You can get custom slippers made to look exactly like your pet
-
Have New Year’s resolutions? Why doing these 3 things can make them stick
-
Beat bad breath! Dr. Katz talks keeping your mouth healthy, minty fresh
-
Man caught licking doorbell of random house— but here’s why we’re more creeped out by the doorbell itself!
-
‘Double Your Success’ in 2019 with the Carter brothers
-
-
‘Kurb your food enthusiasm’ with Kurbside Eatz Food Truck
-
Maggie’s Must-Haves: New Year, New Version of You
-
How to keep porch pirates from stealing your packages this holiday season