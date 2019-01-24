Don’t shop. Adopt! Pets For Life helping ‘unadoptable’ pets find loving homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't shop. Adopt! Houston pet shelter and rescue organization Friends For Life brings a new furry friend to the Morning Dose studio, a 5-year-old mixed-breed named Mikey! He is just one of the dozens of animals considered "unadoptable" that the group is working to help find a loving home. Watch the above video to learn more about the organization.

Click here to find out how you can help save adorable pets.

Is Mikey the friend you need for life? Click here to adopt him!